VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 300,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.