Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,669,000 after buying an additional 201,737 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

