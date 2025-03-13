Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.17. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

LVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

