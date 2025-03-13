Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,024,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 681,865 shares.The stock last traded at $39.24 and had previously closed at $39.69.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,729,000 after acquiring an additional 359,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

