Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading 7.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49. 577,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,307,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CS shares. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.0 %

Capstone Copper Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.04, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.