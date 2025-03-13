Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the February 13th total of 183,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 946,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

About Crédit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.