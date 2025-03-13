Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the February 13th total of 183,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 946,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

