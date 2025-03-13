China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,859,300 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the February 13th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 445.0 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

CILJF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

