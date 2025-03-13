China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,859,300 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the February 13th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 445.0 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %
CILJF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
