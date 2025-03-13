Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of CMBNF opened at C$91.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.54. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of C$91.31 and a one year high of C$91.31.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

