Volution Group (LON:FAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 582 ($7.55) on Thursday. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 624 ($8.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 526.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 553.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.08) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

