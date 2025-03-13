Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

Featured Stories

