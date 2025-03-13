Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.05. The company has a market capitalization of $618.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

