iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $130.95 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

