Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.