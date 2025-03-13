Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

