PFG Advisors Buys 8,099 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

