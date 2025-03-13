Tillman Hartley LLC Buys 5,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.