Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $8,588,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 722,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 113,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

