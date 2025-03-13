HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $49.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $513.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.66 and a 200-day moving average of $538.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

