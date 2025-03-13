HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

