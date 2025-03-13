JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ROP opened at $566.42 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

