AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
AC Immune Price Performance
Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
