Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $185.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $261.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

