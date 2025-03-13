Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.
Montauk Renewables Stock Down 1.3 %
Montauk Renewables stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
