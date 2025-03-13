Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 1.3 %

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.