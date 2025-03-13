Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

