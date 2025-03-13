Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

