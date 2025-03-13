Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $70,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $3,255,356. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

