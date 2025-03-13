Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $78,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,423,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $413.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.45.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

