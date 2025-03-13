4,016 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

