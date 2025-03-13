Elite Life Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Elite Life Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.6% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.