Viking (NYSE:VIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Viking Stock Performance

VIK stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

