Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after buying an additional 1,354,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after buying an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

