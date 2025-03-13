DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $505,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Amundi boosted its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after buying an additional 115,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $703.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.14 and a 200 day moving average of $742.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

