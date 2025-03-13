CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

