DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

