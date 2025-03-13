DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
