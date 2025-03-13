Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.