Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

