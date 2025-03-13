Swiss National Bank Has $434.87 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of RTX worth $434,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
NYSE RTX opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $135.36.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
