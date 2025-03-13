Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.54% of Deckers Outdoor worth $167,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

