DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Releases Earnings Results

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. DFS Furniture had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

DFS opened at GBX 144 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.84 million, a PE ratio of -77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About DFS Furniture

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.