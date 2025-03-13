Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

