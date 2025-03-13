Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Apyx Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
