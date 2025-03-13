iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

