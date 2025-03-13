Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -1.03. Sparta Commercial Services has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

