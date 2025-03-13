Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,300 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

STKAF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.