Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,300 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
STKAF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
Stockland Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stockland
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.