3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 179.5% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.2 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPF opened at $49.77 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.
3i Group Company Profile
