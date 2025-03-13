3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 179.5% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.2 days.

Shares of TGOPF opened at $49.77 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

