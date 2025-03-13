Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,028,000 after acquiring an additional 260,762 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,144.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 160,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 157,854 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,696,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $258.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

