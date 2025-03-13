Kier Group (LON:KIE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%.
Kier Group Stock Down 0.3 %
LON:KIE opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.59) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12).
Insider Activity at Kier Group
In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($26,016.47). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
