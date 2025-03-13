Bennbridge Ltd Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bennbridge Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 3.0% of Bennbridge Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

WPM opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

