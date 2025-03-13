Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.