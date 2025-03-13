Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Posts Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $197.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

