Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Posts Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Price Performance
NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $197.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.