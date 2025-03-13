Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.43% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $50,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.