Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051,460 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,684 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 5.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Barrick Gold worth $155,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

